Richard Brian Whisnant
Indianapolis - Richard Brian Whisnant, 59, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at his residence. He was born on December 15, 1959 in Morganton, North Carolina.
He is survived by his daughter, Chrisheana Cavendish; mother, Wilma Hensley; brother, Scott (Dianna) Whisnant; sister, LaWanda Willis; sister-in-law, Connie Vincent; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the Memorial Service at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Post Road Christian Church in Indianapolis, IN. www.indianafuneralcare.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019