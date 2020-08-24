1/1
Richard "Dick" Briede
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Dick" Briede

Westfield - Richard "Dick" Briede, 68, of Westfield, formerly of Zionsville, passed away August 10, 2020. He was born June 14, 1952 in Conneaut, Ohio to Richard C. and Lenor (Jaminski) Briede. He was a graduate of North Central High School's class of 1970. Dick received a scholarship to play football at St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer, IN, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Business.

Following College, Dick began a successful career in sales at The Burroughs Corporation. He later moved into a long term position with Prime Computer before ultimately retiring with Eli Lilly and Elanco.

Dick was an avid sports fan, with a special love for The New York Yankees and Mickey Mantle. Whether playing tennis with his family, a good game of euchre, or competing in organized softball, he was always ready for the next competition. Coaching was an enormous passion of Dick's. In his younger years, he coached CYO football, as well as his siblings. Later in life he coached his children. Some of his most enjoyable moments were coaching Little League at Lions Park or Youth Soccer at Jennings Field.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jan; children Matthew Briede (Melissa) and Brooke Germain-Robin (Alex); grandchildren Luke, Brody, Blair, and Scarlet; siblings Bridget Momcilovich, Ann Davis, David Briede, and Mary Klug.

In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his sister Diane Flora.

Dick was laid to rest in Zionsville Cemetery on August 15th following a private family ceremony.

Dick had a great love of animals. Any contributions in Dick's memory can be made to IndyHumane, 7929 Michigan Rd., Indianapolis, Indiana 46268 (https://indyhumane.org/), or Heart to Heart Hospice Foundation, 7240 Chase Oaks Blvd., Plano, TX, 75025, or call 1(855)-HEART-26 (https://www.htohhfoundation.org/).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved