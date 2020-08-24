Richard "Dick" Briede
Westfield - Richard "Dick" Briede, 68, of Westfield, formerly of Zionsville, passed away August 10, 2020. He was born June 14, 1952 in Conneaut, Ohio to Richard C. and Lenor (Jaminski) Briede. He was a graduate of North Central High School's class of 1970. Dick received a scholarship to play football at St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer, IN, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Business.
Following College, Dick began a successful career in sales at The Burroughs Corporation. He later moved into a long term position with Prime Computer before ultimately retiring with Eli Lilly and Elanco.
Dick was an avid sports fan, with a special love for The New York Yankees and Mickey Mantle. Whether playing tennis with his family, a good game of euchre, or competing in organized softball, he was always ready for the next competition. Coaching was an enormous passion of Dick's. In his younger years, he coached CYO football, as well as his siblings. Later in life he coached his children. Some of his most enjoyable moments were coaching Little League at Lions Park or Youth Soccer at Jennings Field.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jan; children Matthew Briede (Melissa) and Brooke Germain-Robin (Alex); grandchildren Luke, Brody, Blair, and Scarlet; siblings Bridget Momcilovich, Ann Davis, David Briede, and Mary Klug.
In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his sister Diane Flora.
Dick was laid to rest in Zionsville Cemetery on August 15th following a private family ceremony.
Dick had a great love of animals. Any contributions in Dick's memory can be made to IndyHumane, 7929 Michigan Rd., Indianapolis, Indiana 46268 (https://indyhumane.org/
), or Heart to Heart Hospice Foundation, 7240 Chase Oaks Blvd., Plano, TX, 75025, or call 1(855)-HEART-26 (https://www.htohhfoundation.org/
).