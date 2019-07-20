|
Richard C. Lewis
Alameda, CA - Richard C. Lewis passed away Saturday July 6, 2019 at age 68 in Alameda, CA. due to pneumonia. Richard was a graduate of Arlington High School in Indianapolis, Indiana, and of Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Indiana. He served as Associate Pastor of Christian Community Church in Indianapolis and led several prayer groups. Richard was a well-liked police officer of the Indianapolis Police Department for 22 years and a point man for the S.W.A.T team. He is survived by 3 children, 3 sisters and 5 grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him. Funeral services are scheduled for 7/26/2019 at 11am at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa, CA.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 20, 2019