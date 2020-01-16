|
|
Richard C. (Dick) Snyder
Carmel - Richard C. (Dick) Snyder, age 84 of Carmel passed away suddenly. He was born in Indianapolis, November 21, 1935, to the late Mostyn and Margaret Hackmann Snyder. He was preceded in death by his brother John M. Snyder of Mountain Home, Arkansas.
He graduated from Shortridge High School in 1953. He attended Indiana University and graduated from Butler University in 1961. He served a tour of duty in the United States Air Force during this time period. He met his wife, Mary Kay Handy, while attending Butler. He attended Law School of Indiana University Indianapolis. He fondly remembers the many summers spent at Lake Wawasee in his youth.
His business career took place in Southern California where he established himself in the transportation industry.
He was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity and maintained active participation in their alumni luncheon group. He was active in Freemasonry while on the West coast as well as in the Indianapolis area, holding memberships in the York Rite, Scottish Rite, and Shrine. He was a member of the City Club of Indianapolis (formerly Gyro International) and a member of the Indianapolis Athletic Club. He and Mary Kay were members of Pilgrim Lutheran Church and the Contemporary Club of Indianapolis and The Four Freshmen Society.
He is survived by his loving wife Mary Kay of 57 years, son Jeffrey (Amanda), and grandsons Ryan and Luke.
Calling will be from 9:30 to 11:00 am, Friday, January 24 at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, followed by a service at 11:00 am. Burial will be private.
Memorial donations may be sent to Epsilon Mu chapter of Sigma Nu fraternity, 4400 Haughey, Indianapolis, IN 46208, the Butler University Athletic Department, 4600 Sunset Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208, or Pilgrim Lutheran Church, Carmel, Indiana.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020