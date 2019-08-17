Services
Little & Sons Funeral Home
1301 Main Street
Beech Grove, IN 46107
(317) 786-1476
Richard Carl Youngstafel Jr.


1952 - 2019
Indianapolis - Richard Carl Youngstafel Jr., age 66, of Indianapolis, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. He was born on September 22, 1952 in Indianapolis to the late Richard Carl Sr. and Mary Margaret (James) Youngstafel.

Richard is survived by his siblings, Mary (the late David Arnett) Youngstafel, Anne (Gary) Thompson, Larry (Laura) Youngstafel, Mark Youngstafel, Rose (Gary) Lumpkin and Carl (Debbie) Youngstafel; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Tom Youngstafel.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Little & Sons Funeral Home, 1301 Main Street, Beech Grove, IN 46107. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Roch Catholic Church, 3600 S. Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis, IN 46227. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made by mail to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 733 3rd Ave, Suite 510, New York, NY 10017 or to St. Vincent de Paul Indianapolis, 3001 E. 30th St, Indianapolis, IN 46218.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 17, 2019
