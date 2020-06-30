Richard Charles Degler
Indianapolis - 66, passed away on June 28, 2020. He was born in South Bend Indiana to George and Virginia (Izdepski) Degler. He was a 1972 graduate of John Marshall High School and a certified Electrical Technician. Richard is survived by his father George (Constance) Degler of St Augustine FL, brother Gary (Mary) Degler, sister Cindy (Robert Cronin) Holder and 4 nephews and nieces.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.