Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard Charles Degler



Indianapolis - 66, passed away on June 28, 2020. He was born in South Bend Indiana to George and Virginia (Izdepski) Degler. He was a 1972 graduate of John Marshall High School and a certified Electrical Technician. Richard is survived by his father George (Constance) Degler of St Augustine FL, brother Gary (Mary) Degler, sister Cindy (Robert Cronin) Holder and 4 nephews and nieces.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store