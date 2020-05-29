Richard Conway
1935 - 2020
Richard Conway

Avon IN - Richard Thomas Conway, 85, Avon, Indiana, Passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020 a Celebration of Life will take place at the Conkle Funeral Home in Avon, IN on Saturday, June 20, 2020 calling will take place from 11-1, with a memorial serve @ 1pm. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel - Avon
JUN
20
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel - Avon
Funeral services provided by
Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
(317) 272-4600
