Richard Conway
Avon IN - Richard Thomas Conway, 85, Avon, Indiana, Passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020 a Celebration of Life will take place at the Conkle Funeral Home in Avon, IN on Saturday, June 20, 2020 calling will take place from 11-1, with a memorial serve @ 1pm. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Avon IN - Richard Thomas Conway, 85, Avon, Indiana, Passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020 a Celebration of Life will take place at the Conkle Funeral Home in Avon, IN on Saturday, June 20, 2020 calling will take place from 11-1, with a memorial serve @ 1pm. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 29 to May 31, 2020.