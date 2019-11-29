Services
1945 - 2019
Richard Coy Obituary
Richard Coy

Noblesville - Richard "Rick" Coy, 74, of Noblesville, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at his home in Noblesville after a fight with cancer. Rick and his twin brother, Ron, were born on March 15, 1945 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

After high school, Rick served in the United States Air Force. He later opened and owned his own business, Packaging Equipment and Films, in Noblesville for 34 years. Rick was an avid race fan, and was fortunate to have been involved with a race team for a number of years. Through both, he became blessed with many friends. He also enjoyed golfing and a cold Miller Lite.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Elizabeth Coy; brother, Ron Coy; cousins, Sherry McIntyre and Cappy McLean.

Rick was preceded in death by his son, Sean Coy, and cousin, Joann Bauerle.

Services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Randall & Roberts Funeral Home, 1150 Logan Street in Noblesville, with Rev. Stanley R. Sutton officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be at West Ridge Park Cemetery in Indianapolis.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.

Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
