|
|
Richard (Dick) Crane MacGill
Indianapolis - Richard(Dick) Crane MacGill, age 89, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, November 15. Dick imparted an upbeat attitude in all his endeavors, was a talented wordsmith and designer in his work, and benefited from an intellectual curiosity and steely determination that served him well in a long life. He was an adoring husband, proud father, grandfather and great grandfather and distinguished veteran who served his family and country.
Dick was born in 1929 to Richard Ayres and Pearl Sebel MacGill, the third of 3 sons. He attended Shortridge High School in Indianapolis and was an Ernie Pyle Scholar at the School of Journalism at Indiana University- later serving as editor of The Indiana Daily Student. He saw military service in Korea and was decorated with 5 Battle Stars, 3 Distinguished Unit Citations, Purple Heart with Palm, Silver Star and Bronze Star with V. Returning home, Dick began a 40 + year career beginning with a two year stint at Associated Press, and then on to 30 years in advertising, first with Caldwell Larkin & Sidener Van Riper and later his own firm, MacGill/Ross. In the last years of his career, he founded The Woodfield Group specializing in electronic prepress and color separation.
Retirement years were spent with his burgeoning family, his lifelong passion for tennis and exercise, IU basketball, a voracious appetite for reading, and appreciation for travel and fine dining.
Dick is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Dorothy (Dee), children, Michael (Kate), Steven (Beth), Robert(Sue), Richard, and Kathie. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Allison (Luke), Sarah (Cole), Katie (Brenden), Nathalie (Don), Nick (Shauna), Alex, Emily (Joe), Kara, Mick (Whitney), Lizzy, Abby and Jake and 9 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way! He was predeceased by his parents, and brothers Robert and David.
Services will be at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 6050 N. Meridian on November 22, with calling at 10 am in the Lilly Room and services at 11 am. Leppert Mortuary-Nora is handling funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Family Support or the Jordan YMCA Annual Fund. Please visit www.leppertmortuary.com to place an online condolence.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019