Richard D. Wood
Richard D. Wood, 93, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was born in 1926 in Brazil, Indiana and was the youngest son of Howard T. and Dorothy (neé Norfolk) Wood. Mr. Wood graduated from Shortridge High School and attended DePauw University. He transferred to Purdue University in order to join the Navy V-12 Officer's Training Program during the final years of World War II. After the war, he received his bachelor's degree in engineering from Purdue University and his M.B.A from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Shortly afterwards, he met his lifelong wife of 62 years, Billie Lou Carpenter Wood, on a blind date.
Upon graduation from Wharton, he embarked on a 43-year career with Eli Lilly and Company. His association with Lilly began in 1950 as a financial analyst. His major posts in the firm's organization included General Manager of Lilly operations in Argentina and Mexico and later as Director of Operations for Mexico and Central America. He was named Director of Market Research and then was elected to Vice President of Industrial Relations. In 1970, Mr. Wood became President of Lilly International. In 1972, at the age of 45, he was elected President of the Company. He ultimately became Chief Executive Officer and was elected Chairman of the Board. He served as the Board Chair for 20 years. Due to his extensive executive experience, Mr. Wood also served on many other Boards of Directors including Lilly Endowment, Amoco Oil Company, the Chemical Bank of New York, Chubb Insurance and Dow Jones Corporation.
Mr. Wood was highly regarded for his knowledge of international business and trade. During the 1980's, he served on the US-USSR Trade and Economic Council, the Business Roundtable, the Council on Foreign Relations, and the President's Export Council.
His career reflects the highest standards of a socially responsible executive who led a great company to great accomplishments.
As the son of a school teacher and tennis coach at Shortridge High School, Mr. Wood developed a love for tennis at an early age and continued to play into his nineties. He was a devoted horticulturist who appreciated traditional English gardens, adored classical music, opera and fine art. He served as a patron of many arts institutions in Indianapolis, serving as Chairman of the Board of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, and the Indianapolis Museum of Art, now Newfields. He was passionate about supporting education and served as a member of DePauw University's Board of Trustees. He and his wife also generously supported programs at Indiana University, Butler University and Park Tudor School.
More important to him than all of his professional accomplishments was his love and commitment to his family. He was a devoted caregiver to his wife Billie Lou through her long final illness. He took great joy in his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a man of principles and integrity, and treated everyone with whom he interacted with fairness and respect.
Richard Wood is survived by his daughters, Catherine Wood Lawson (William V. Lawson III) and Marjorie Elizabeth Wood; three grandchildren, William V. Lawson IV (Stephanie Goodrid Lawson), Andrew Wood Lawson (Abbey Lee Lawson), and Anna Wood Peterson; two great-grandsons, nieces and nephew, Susan Wood Sitler, Nancy Willy, and Robert Wood, Jr.
Due to the current COVID-19 circumstances, a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Richard D. Wood to one of the many organizations he loved:
Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
Newfields
The Children's Museum of Indianapolis
Depauw University
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020