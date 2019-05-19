Services
Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
(317) 856-2627
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Richard Dee Sircy

Indianapolis - Richard D. Sircy, 81, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away May 15, 2019. All welcome to visit Tuesday, May 21 from 10-12 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Decatur Township, 5463 Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46221. Funeral Services will take place at 12 PM. He will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Greenwood. To read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 19, 2019
