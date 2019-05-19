|
|
Richard Dee Sircy
Indianapolis - Richard D. Sircy, 81, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away May 15, 2019. All welcome to visit Tuesday, May 21 from 10-12 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Decatur Township, 5463 Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46221. Funeral Services will take place at 12 PM. He will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Greenwood. To read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 19, 2019