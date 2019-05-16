|
|
Richard Donald Wagner
Indianapolis - Richard Donald Wagner, 86, Indianapolis, went home to be with the Lord on May 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 9, 1933 outside Detroit, MI to Joseph and Josepha Wagner. After his family moved back to Indiana, he attended St. Phillip Neri grade school. He then went to Cathedral High School downtown and graduated in 1950. He was drafted into the Army and served in the Korean War. When he came home he met his loving wife of 63 years, Ella Sutherlin. He then attended IU and pursued a law degree. Upon graduation in 1960 he went to work for Krieg, Devault, Alexander, and Capehart in Indianapolis and served simultaneously as a Book Review Editor of the Indiana Law Journal. During his tenure at Krieg Devault, he rose in the firm to become a full partner and played a vital role in attracting major clients. He was a mentor to many young attorneys. His career culminated in him becoming named the Indiana Defense Lawyer of the year 1998 and charter member of the distinguished fellows of the Indy Bar Foundation, Dec 1982. He was a member of the Indiana Chapter of the Order of the Coif, Knights of Columbus, as well as the American Legion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the Little Sisters of the Poor. Survivors include his wife, Ella Wagner, children, Susan Sapp, Andrew Wagner (Judy), Janet Eisenhut (Bob), Pamela Johnson (Skip), Matthew Wagner (Tonya), eleven grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Sunday May 19, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Broad Ripple, 1305 Broad Ripple Ave. Indianapolis, from 3-6pm. A Rosary service will begin at 5:30pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Monday May 20, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 7200 Sarto Dr. Indianapolis at 10am, with calling one hour prior. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 16, 2019