Richard E. Pervine, Jr.
Indianapolis - Loving husband of Marcia Pervine, beloved father of Princess Y. Moore(Mark) and Marques E. Pervine; brother of Jafar Abduhl-Basir, Donald and Daryl Pervine; stepfather, Ronald Hewlett; and a host grandchildren, other relatives and friends.Age,61. Passed away April 22nd.Visitation, Saturday, April 27th 10 am until service time of 11 am at Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church, 2147 W. 63rd Street-Interment-Washington Park Cemetery
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 25, 2019