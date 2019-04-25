Services
Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals - Indianapolis
5811 East 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
(317) 547-5814
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church
2147 W. 63rd Street
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church
2147 W. 63rd Street
Indianapolis - Loving husband of Marcia Pervine, beloved father of Princess Y. Moore(Mark) and Marques E. Pervine; brother of Jafar Abduhl-Basir, Donald and Daryl Pervine; stepfather, Ronald Hewlett; and a host grandchildren, other relatives and friends.Age,61. Passed away April 22nd.Visitation, Saturday, April 27th 10 am until service time of 11 am at Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church, 2147 W. 63rd Street-Interment-Washington Park Cemetery
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 25, 2019
