Tuscon, AZ - Richard E. Villegas (71), died June 4, 2019 in Tucson, AZ.

Rick lived a very unselfish life; giving to many, expecting nothing in return. He graduated from Ben Davis High School in 1967 where he achieved two Marion County Wrestling Championships in '66 and '67. He honorably served our Country during the Vietnam Conflict as a member of our Navy. He was active with the American Legion, Patriot Guard Riders and the Arizona City Moose Lodge where he enjoyed volunteering for numerous charitable Veterans events. He had a long career with Yellow Freight in Indianapolis and retired in 2005.

He is survived by his mother, Dominga Villegas; siblings Robert Villegas, Jr., John Villegas (Linda), Cynthia Villegas, Michelle Villegas; and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved as if they were his own children. Rick was preceded in death by his father, Robert Villegas, Sr. and sisters, Irene Villegas-Mills and Debbie Villegas.

Arrangements for an Indianapolis Celebration of Life are being made and will be published on social media via Facebook.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 11, 2019
