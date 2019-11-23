|
Richard Earl Roettger
Indianapolis - Richard Earl Roettger, 87, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. The son of the late Philip and Ruth (Sheetz) Roettger, he moved as a child from Evansville, Indiana, to Indianapolis, where he attended Schools 41, 80, and Broad Ripple High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Architecture from the University of Cincinnati.
Richard began his career as an architect at Wright, Porteous & Lowe where he was named partner, and later at Odle, McGuire and Shook. Projects included the City County Building, the Indianapolis Museum of Art, the redesign of the exterior curtain walls of the Pyramids and the Conference Center at Waycross Episcopal Camp. In retirement, he worked for the Washington Township Assessor's office.
An active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Richard ushered for many years, served on the buildings and grounds committee, and created the vision for the church's first major renovation in the early 90s. He was an expert woodworker, having built, among other things, a grandfather clock, four cradles and a doll house.
He is survived by his wife, Alice Ashby Roettger, four daughters: Anne Sharpe (Greg), Ruth LoPrete, Sally Harrell (Jay), and Susan Reinhardt. He was also the grandfather of Matthew LoPrete, Allison LoPrete Pelyhes (Daniel), and Kirsten LoPrete; Tyler Sharpe; Joseph and Salena Harrell; and Madelyn Reinhardt. A brother, David Roettger (Sue), survives, as do twelve nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Jean Roettger Cunningham, nephew Eric Roettger, and niece Barbra Cunningham.
Services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 26 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 6050 N. Meridian Street. A reception will be held at the church immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an organization of one's choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Broad Ripple
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019