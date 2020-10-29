Richard Edwin Nichols



Clearwater, FL - Richard Edwin Nichols, Clearwater, Florida, passed away October 27, 2020. He was born November 5, 1935, in Quincy, Illinois. He graduated from West Pike High School and from the University of Illinois. He was commissioned into the U.S. Army and served as an Army Ranger in the 101st Airborne Division. Upon his discharge, he attended Purdue University where he earned a Master's Degree in Agricultural Economics. It was there that he met his wife of 59 years, Jo Lysek, a native of Tarpon Springs, Fl. He worked for three years for the Indiana Highway Commission as an appraiser and chief review appraiser before going into business with other real estate appraisers. He ultimately formed his own company, Richard E. Nichols and Associates, located in Indianapolis, Indiana, specializing in commercial and industrial real estate appraisals and feasibility studies. Among his clients were the Simon Property Group and the city of Indianapolis. He was a member of the Society of Real Estate Appraisers and in 1985 served as its international president. At that time it was the largest real estate appraisal organization in the world. The Society later merged with the Appraisal Institute of which he was also a member. He belonged to the American Society of Appraisers, Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers, the American Right-of-Way Association, and the Real Estate Counseling Group. He chaired the National Appraisal Foundation and the Indiana Real Estate Appraisal Licensing Board. He was named a Sagamore of the Wabash by Indiana Gov. Robert Orr. He was a member of Rotary International and a Paul Harris Fellow, a 32nd degree Mason, both Scottish and York Rites, a member of Broadway United Methodist Church in Indianapolis, and the Belleair Country Club. He served for several years as a Guardian ad Litem in Pinellas and Pasco Counties. He was an avid tennis player and loved to travel. He and his wife traveled extensively throughout the world. He loved his family dearly and was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. His most treasured trips were those with his family. He is survived by his wife, Jo, daughter Kimberly Nichols of Indianapolis, son Richard Edward Nichols (wife Christine) of Chicago, daughter Rebecca Smith (husband Rex) of Hannibal, Mo., grandson Richard John Nichols and granddaughter, Hallie Nichols, and a brother, Phillip Nichols (wife, Theresa) of Avon Park, Florida. A memorial service will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store