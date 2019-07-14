|
Richard Ellsworth Brown
Greenwood - October 22, 1924-June 14, 2019
The lives of all the family and friends of this amazing man now have a void that can never be filled. The fortune however is that our lives were enriched by him and the world a better place because of him. "Dear 'Ole Dad" to some of us, "Richard" to most, "Dick" to his business associates, "Grandpa" to 6 and "Great Grandpa" to 3 but the greatest title of all was "My Sweet and Wonderful Husband" to his beautiful wife Mary who sadly left him too early having passed away in 2011. Not a day went by in the last 8 years that Richard did not reflect on his time with his loving and precious Mary. Richard joined his sweet Mary on the afternoon of June 14th at home with much of his family by his side.
Richard was born to Edric & Hermione Brown in 1924 in Alameda, California, their only child and pride and joy. Growing up, he lived in many different places in the San Francisco Bay Area including Oakland, in New York and also in Australia.
As a young man, Richard served honorably in the United States Army Air Force as a Radio Operator/Mechanic. He enlisted in July of 1943 and was stationed in several locations in the U.S. and Japan.
While living in California, Richard met the love of his life, Mary Carolyn Robbs and were married in 1962. Richard's career with Evans Products and later at Weyerhauser Co. took them to live on the Northern and Southern Coasts of California, the Pacific Northwest and finally to the Midwest where they settled in Greenwood, Indiana.
If you met Richard, you would with almost certainty become a dear and life-long friend. His dignified yet fun loving style, kindness and quick wit commanded any room he entered. Richard and Mary fell in love with Cancun, Mexico where they vacationed yearly for over 30 years. During these yearly trips, they made life-long wonderful friendships with both local residents from Cancun and vacationing couples from Illinois, California, Vermont and Canada.
Richard was very proud of his family which includes his son Edric "Rick" Brown (Diane) of Greenwood IN, daughter Allison Brown of Boulder Creek CA, and son Gary Brown (Linda) of Redwood City CA, his former daughter-in-law Michelle Brown of Post Falls ID, and his loving grandchildren Dominic Brown (Meghan) of Spring Valley MN, Shelby DeBoer of Inver Grove Heights MN, Christina Poulson (Justin) of San Jose CA, Ashlee Philippi (Kevin) of Post Falls ID and Justin Richman and Gavin Brown of Greenwood IN. Richard's 3 beautiful great-grandchildren are Kaydence Brown of Spring Valley, MN and Joshua Brown and Samuel Philippi of Post Falls, ID.
Richard was also very proud of his heritage and family legacy dating back many years in the US and loved to tell stories of his childhood and family history.
His ancestors immigrated from Ireland through Canada in the 1800's. Richard's great-grandfather Richard Finley Brown was a pioneer in the early growth of Bodie, CA. His grandfather Maurice Brown was a physician and on the city council for the City of Alameda, CA.
Dear 'Ole Dad's family would like to extend a warm thank you for the care at home he received for several years from Visiting Angels in Greenwood, especially from Kathy Conaway who cared for him for 3 years as if he was her own family.
A celebration of Dear 'Ole Dad's life will be held later this year in Oakland California. In his words, "If the spirit moves you" please consider a donation in his beloved wife Mary's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation online at or .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 14, 2019