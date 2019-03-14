|
Richard Ernest Fields
Indianapolis - 74, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on March 11, 2019. Dr. Fields was born October 8, 1944 to the late Ernest and Helen (Fortney) Fields.
A lifelong Indianapolis resident, he graduated from Arsenal Technical High School in 1962. In 1968, he graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and a Bachelor of Arts in U.S. & World History. He obtained his Master of Secondary Education and his Doctor of Education in School Law from Indiana University in 1981. Dr. Fields began his career in education as a teacher and spent most of his career as a school administrator for Indianapolis Public Schools, retiring after 38 years of service. He enjoyed spending time and traveling across North America and Europe with his family.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Sandra Robinson Fields; daughter, Sabrina (Joseph) White; son, Ross Fields and his fiancée Casey Salchert; and grandson, Charles Richard White. Richard was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Fields.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5pm until 8pm at Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary, 2126 E. 71st St, Indianapolis, Indiana 46220. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10am at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5884 N. Crittenden Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46220. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 14, 2019