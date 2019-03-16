|
Richard Eugene Cox, Sr.
Indianapolis - 81, devoted husband, father, and grandfather, passed away March 13, 2019 at his home. He married Dolores Trueblood, when they were just 16 and 15 years old. At the time, neither had finished high school. They started a family which would eventually produce eight children. With little formal education in hand, Richard, who was self-taught and well read, combined these skills with his hard work ethic to land 2 to 3 jobs to support his large growing family. Their union lasted 49 years until her death in 2004. Richard proudly worked for Ford Motor Company for 30 years, retiring in 1994. He enjoyed playing putt-putt golf, scrabble and cards. He was a man of faith and a member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores; parents, Robert and Augusta Cox; brothers, Everett, Robert, Charles and David Cox; sisters, Alice Ransdell and Lilly Mae Cox. He is survived by his family which includes his children, Richard, Darryl, Steve, David and Darren Cox, Cindy Miller, Patty Burke and Alice Nye; grandchildren, Robert, Heath, Abby, Nicole, Danny and Andrew Cox, Erin Normand, Stacy and Doug Miller, Cagney Sheehan, Caleb, Josh and Luke Nye, and Mitchell Burke; and great-grandchildren, Zoe, Ava and Lyla Normand, Tia Cox, and Erin Mae and Everett Sheehan. He is also survived by his longtime friend and companion, Lois Norris.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. with funeral services there Monday at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Washington Park East Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 2015 S. Arlington Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46203. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 16, 2019