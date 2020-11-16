1/1
Richard F. Heidelberger
Richard F. Heidelberger

Greenwood -

Richard Fredrick Heidelberger, 91, Greenwood, passed away November 15, 2020. Richard was born February 15, 1929, to the late Teresa Risch and Fred Heidelberger. Dick graduated from Cathedral High School in 1947. On February 18, 1950, he married the love of his life Rosemary Allen.

They had seven children, Mark & the late Debbie, Mike & Karen, the late Timothy, Dave & Judy, Dan & Olga, Dennis & Deniese, Chris & Mike Wise. He has 18 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Family was the most important thing in his life. Dick is survived by his wife of 70 years, Rosemary; his sister, Roseann & Harold Acker.

In his early life, he was a milkman, and some of the children looked like the milkman. Then he ran an ice cream truck, and the children ate all of the profits. His best job was working in purchasing at IPL; he retired in 1991 after 30 years of employment.

His greatest accomplishment was the log cabin he built. He acquired old poles at IPL, hewed them out, and numbered them. Together with his sons, they built the cabin which stands today on the beautiful farm property they had. The cabin was written about in several papers.

He loved the firemen at White River Township Station #51. Every other week they got cookies and brownies. It melted his heart to see them come running to the door when the delivery was made.

Dick and Rosemary were charter members of SS Francis & Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, where visitation will take place on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 12:30 - 2 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 2 p.m., followed by entombment at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Franciscan Hospice or to the Harvest Food Pantry at SSFC. O'Riley Funeral Home is serving the family. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8224
