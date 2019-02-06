|
|
Richard F. Keller
Indianapolis - 94, passed away February 5, 2019. He was born August 6, 1924 in Terre Haute, Indiana to the late Albert and Esther (Schroeder) Keller. Richard was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during WWII. He worked as an inspector at Mitchel & Scott Machine Company for 40 years and retired in 1986.
Visitation will be Friday, February 8, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel, 5377 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis.
Richard is survived by his daughter, Kathy Hutton (Lonnie); son, Steve Keller (Jayna); grandchildren, Joshua Hutton, Kandace Pitman, Robert Hutton and Steven Keller II; great-grandchildren, Alexander Hutton, Chandler Keller, Zander Keller and Noah Pitman; and sister, Dolores Stafford. Richard was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rosie Keller; daughter, Vicki Keller; and sister, Catherine Flanary. www.shirleybrothers.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 6, 2019