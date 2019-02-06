Services
Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel
5377 E. Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 357-1181
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel
5377 E. Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46219
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel
5377 E. Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46219
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Keller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard F. Keller


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard F. Keller Obituary
Richard F. Keller

Indianapolis - 94, passed away February 5, 2019. He was born August 6, 1924 in Terre Haute, Indiana to the late Albert and Esther (Schroeder) Keller. Richard was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during WWII. He worked as an inspector at Mitchel & Scott Machine Company for 40 years and retired in 1986.

Visitation will be Friday, February 8, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel, 5377 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis.

Richard is survived by his daughter, Kathy Hutton (Lonnie); son, Steve Keller (Jayna); grandchildren, Joshua Hutton, Kandace Pitman, Robert Hutton and Steven Keller II; great-grandchildren, Alexander Hutton, Chandler Keller, Zander Keller and Noah Pitman; and sister, Dolores Stafford. Richard was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rosie Keller; daughter, Vicki Keller; and sister, Catherine Flanary. www.shirleybrothers.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.