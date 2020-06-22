Richard "Dick" FehlingerFishers - Richard (Dick) Raymond Fehlinger, 80, passed away Friday, June 19th at home in Fishers after a long courageous battle with cancer. Dick was born April 10,1940 in Batesville, Indiana to the late Carl and Marie Fehlinger. He graduated from Batesville High School before going into the U.S. Navy. He was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel.Dick married Veronica (Ronnie) M. Wuestefeld Fehlinger on November 3, 1962. They lived in Indianapolis for 47 years where Dick worked at General Motors before retiring in 1992. Their four children were born in Indianapolis. After Ronnie's passing in 2009, Dick met and married Anne Leighton on February 12, 2011. They enjoyed their time in Fishers and Bonita Springs, Florida.Dick loved to golf, be with family and travel. He was a friend to anyone he met and was always eager to help others.He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl & Marie Fehlinger and his first wife, Veronica (Ronnie) Wuestefeld Fehlinger.He is survived by his wife, Anne Leighton. His children Anita (Steve) Sergi, Jo Ann (Doug) Drummond, Melissa (Tom) Grabowski and Michael (Stacy) Fehlinger. Anne's children Christy (Brian) Fillenwarth, Michele (Mike) Pettrone and Jenny Leighton. His sister Marcia Fasbinder, brothers Steve (Judy) Fehlinger and Larry (Sherri) Fehlinger. 10 grandchildren along with Anne's 5 grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 14598 Oak Ridge Road, Carmel 46032 on Thursday, July 2, 2020 with visitation at 10 am and a mass at 11am. In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Vincent Ascension - Hospice.