1928 - 2020
Brownsburg - Richard B. Fisher, 92, died peacefully of natural causes on Saturday morning, May 23rd, at Life's Journey Hospice in Avon, IN. He was born May 7, 1928, in Lafayette, IN, the son of John and Martha Fisher, and he grew up in Wolcott, IN. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Frances (Blake) Fisher and the couple's three children: James (George Ann) Fisher of Brownsburg, Ann (Kevin) Lees of Georgetown, Maine, and Thomas (Tanya) Fisher of Lebanon. Mr. Fisher is also survived by two granddaughters: Amanda (Justin) Capps and Abigail Fisher, and five great-grandchildren: Cole, Allison, Braden, Dillon, and Emma Capps. He is also survived by his sisters: Shirley Cooper, Beverley Stockment, and Luann (Jim) Keiser, many nieces and nephews, and honorary granddaughters Erin Plank and Holly Spaulding. He earned a bachelor's of science degree in engineering from Purdue University in 1950 and then worked for GM/Allison Engine Company of Indianapolis for 38 years, including a term in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952. He retired from GM in 1988. Mr. Fisher was a past member of the 8th Christian Church and 7th & 8th Christian Church, and an active member of the Westview Christian Church at 5925 W. 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46224, where memorial contributions will be appreciated in his remembrance. He was entombed May 26, 2020, at West Ridge Park West, Indianapolis, in a private service led by Rev. V. J. Stover. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
