Richard Foreman
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Blended Church
2215 Country Club Rd.
Indianapolis, IN
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
The Blended Church,
2215 Country Club Rd.
Indianapolis, IN
Brownsburg - Richard Dale Foreman, 74, of Brownsburg (formerly of Connersville), passed away on March 23, 2019.

He was very active in his church, The Blended Church. Richard facilitated GriefShare, a program that helps people cope with the grieving process. Richard touched the lives of numerous people. He also served as the Children's Pastor from 2008-2012.

Richard retired from Trane after more than twenty years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Ann in January of 2016. He was also preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John. He is survived by his sons, John David Foreman, wife, Jennifer Foreman, son, James Arthur Foreman, wife, Melissa Foreman ; step-sons, Dehner Maurer (Kimmy) and Kirk Maurer (Judy) ; sister-in-law Jane Klemme (Brent); grandchildren, Noah Foreman, Leandra Foreman, Abigail Foreman, Kristal, John, Titus and Ezra (Maurer); one great-grandchild, Shalom and niece and nephew, Paige and Adam Klemme.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the service time at 11:00 a.m., at The Blended Church, 2215 Country Club Rd. Donations may be made to Operation Serve International, P.O. Box 18070, Fairfield, OH 45018-0070.

Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 28, 2019
