Pastor Richard Gilbert Armstrong
Avon - Pastor Richard Gilbert Armstrong, 76, of Avon, IN passed away on January 25, 2020. He was born in Indianapolis, IN on April 30, 1943 to the late Richard G. Armstrong, Sr. and Margaret (Shady) Armstrong. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria D. Armstrong. He is survived by his stepson, Earl Beady (Daniella) step-grandchildren: Cory Testament, Chad Beady, and Brittany Beady Case; and many other loving family and friends. Richard enjoyed spending time at the Danville Community Center. Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Good Shepherd Chapel), 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, where friends may call from 11am until the service time.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020