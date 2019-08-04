|
|
Richard Glen Chapman
Tucson, AZ - 74, passed away July 22nd, 2019 following complications of long-standing health challenges. Rick was born in Roswell, New Mexico, in 1944 and was raised in South Bend, IN.
Rick was a proud 1972 graduate of Indiana University - Bloomington, School of Business and an active member of Alpha Tau Omega (ATO) an association he continued all his life. He served in the Army during the Vietnam war for several years. Rick met Patricia Joanne Russ in South Bend, IN. They married and raised three sons in Carmel, IN.
Rick worked for what began as Indiana Bell which later became AT&T for 22 years, as well as the White House Communication Agency. He developed many long-standing friends in the Indianapolis area where he participated in several community groups and events. He served as the commissioner for The Carmel Dads Club for 5+ years, chaired the Junior Achievement organization, regularly volunteered at Riley Hospital for children, the Hamilton County Humane Society, and was an avid marathon runner. He was a deeply compassionate man who donated to many national organizations. Rick lived in NM, IN, GA, MD, IL, TX, and AZ.
Preceded in death by his mother, Esther. He is survived by his three sons, Christian Chapman (Colleen) of Clearwater, FL, Brian Chapman (Jamie) of Noblesville, IN, and Michael Chapman (Ashley) of Asheville, NC; grandchildren Shiloh and Halle Chapman; Lillie, Piper, and Miles Chapman; and Dohvya and Oliver Chapman; siblings Susan Cordell (Thomas) and Gary Chapman (Joy).
Rick was a loving father to his sons. He adored spending summers on Mullett Lake, MI and winters in Tucson, AZ. He will be remembered for his cooking, his love of sports, music, history, fishing, his big laugh, and his big heart. His kindness touched many people and he will be deeply missed by those who had the good fortune to know him. A private remembrance will be held. In lieu of flowers, Rick may be honored with a donation to the ASPCA.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 4, 2019