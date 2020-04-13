|
Richard Goodwin
Indianapolis - 69, died April 11, 2020. He was born on February 12, 1951 in Lebanon, IN a son of the late James and B.J. Goodwin. He was a 1969 graduate of Lebanon High School, where he was an amateur athlete. He graduated from Ball State University and also was on the football team during his time there. On March 14, 1987, he was married to Sherry (Gooding) Goodwin; they shared 33 loving years together.Richard owned and operated Sir Richard's restaurant in Carmel and the past 10 years was a bartender at Beef & Board's Dinner Theater. He enjoyed golf, sports of all kinds and working puzzles. Richard loved his family and adored his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Sherry Goodwin of Indianapolis; son, George Nicholas "Nick" Goodwin of Indianapolis; brother, John (Cheri) Goodwin of Lebanon; grandchildren, Nicholas Anthony Goodwin, Audry Goodwin, Adaline Goodwin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother William R. "Billy" Goodwin.
Private Family Funeral Services are April 15, 2020, at Myers Mortuary in Lebanon. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lebanon. Memorials may be made to the .Online condolences: MyersMortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020