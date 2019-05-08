Services
Richard "The Peanut King" Green, Sr.

Indianapolis - Richard H. Green, Sr. (The Peanut King), 85, of Indianapolis, IN passed away May 3, 2019. Survivors include his wife, Millisent (Millie) Sullivan Green; daughters, Vicki Lang, Rita (Chris) Vogel; son, Richard (Becky) Green II; grandchildren: Tara, Kristen, Kayla, Tamara, Sherry, Candace, Ellie, Emily, Benjamin, Dawson; great grandchildren: Kevin, Alisha, Hannah, Ryan, Bryden, Tony, Devon, Cassidy, Darrell, Liam, Ali, & McKenzie Rose. He also leaves behind many dear friends, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother and sisters.

Richard served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged on August 1, 1961. He was a Free Mason and Shriner for over 32 years, as well as a member of the American Legion.

He was the owner and CEO of the Richard Green Co., Inc., for over 50 years. He built a very successful wholesale and retail business of freshly roasted nuts, and concession equipment and supplies, from nothing. In 1984 he opened the first PEANUT KING, on Illinois that sold fresh nuts as well as popcorn, etc., and then in 1986 he opened the PEANUT KING & POPCORN KING in Union Station, which was such a fun place to work and enjoy, until the closing of Union Station.

Along the way he helped many different people start a small business with the small vending machines, that held cashews, gumballs, etc.

He was still very active throughout this past Christmas Season of 2018, working 6 days a week.

He was a very kind, gentle Southern Gentleman.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Southwood Church, 8700 S. Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN 46217. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Officiating will be Pastor Keith Williams, and Pastor Tom Stone. Burial will be at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in London, Kentucky.

Arrangements are being handled by Bell Mortuary & Crematory, Royster-Askin-Sandrock Chapel, 2310 W Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222.

Online condolences can be made at www.bellmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 8, 2019
