Richard Gregory Godsey
Indianapolis - 83, passed away August 9, 2020. He was born in Bloomington, Indiana on May 18, 1937 to Paul and Margaret Godsey. Dick was a graduate of Arsenal Tech High School and Indiana University. After college, he worked for RCA/BMG for 39 years.
Dick enjoyed golf, music and watching sports, but his greatest joy was singing. He performed with both the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir and the Indianapolis Opera Company singing in Carmen, Amahl and The Night Visitors and Rigoletto among others.
Dick was a longtime member of Broadway Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Godsey; six children; seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery.
