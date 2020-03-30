Services
Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary
2126 East 71st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
(317) 257-4271
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Mills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard H. Mills

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard H. Mills Obituary
Richard H. Mills

Indianapolis - passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his home. He was born November 4, 1927 in Bloomington, IN to the late Mark and Louise (Hartman) Mills. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara and his long time companion, Eve Perlstein. He is a 1948 graduate of IU where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. He was also a member of First Friends Meeting in Indianapolis.

He is survived by his son, Mark C. Mills, MD (Leslie); daughter, Jennifer Sinclair (Jim); grandchildren, Lawren Mills (Brad Rateike), James Sinclair (Larkyn), and Parker Sinclair (Elizabeth); and 5 great grandchildren.

He will be laid to rest at a later date in West Newton Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -