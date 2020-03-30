|
Richard H. Mills
Indianapolis - passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his home. He was born November 4, 1927 in Bloomington, IN to the late Mark and Louise (Hartman) Mills. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara and his long time companion, Eve Perlstein. He is a 1948 graduate of IU where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. He was also a member of First Friends Meeting in Indianapolis.
He is survived by his son, Mark C. Mills, MD (Leslie); daughter, Jennifer Sinclair (Jim); grandchildren, Lawren Mills (Brad Rateike), James Sinclair (Larkyn), and Parker Sinclair (Elizabeth); and 5 great grandchildren.
He will be laid to rest at a later date in West Newton Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2020