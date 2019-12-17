Services
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Speedway United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Speedway United Methodist Church
Richard H. Small Obituary
Richard H. Small

Indianapolis - 94, passed away on December 15 in Indianapolis. He was born in 1925 in Indianapolis to parents Wesley and Ophelia Small. He was a graduate of George Washington High School and Butler University. He was a US Army Veteran of World War II and saw combat in Europe. Richard was married to Patricia (Young) Small for 62 years and she preceded him in death in 2009. He is survived by two sons, Douglas (Lynn) Small of Henderson, NV and Kevin (Susan) Small of Louisville, KY and by five grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Richard worked in the insurance business for 30 years, followed by 22 years as a tax preparer. Richard was an active member of Speedway United Methodist Church for 64 years. He enjoyed an Indy Honor Flight in 2013 and remained active in their events. He also was a member of American Legion Post 500. Richard enjoyed his family, church, golf, and veteran activities. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Speedway United Methodist Church, with visitation at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Speedway United Methodist Church and to Indy Honor Flight
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
