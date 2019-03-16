Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
Richard Harry "Dick" Ostermeier


Richard Harry "Dick" Ostermeier Obituary
Richard "Dick" Harry Ostermeier

Greenwood - Richard (Dick) Harry Ostermeier passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 14. Dick was born on October 28, 1933 to Harry Anton Charles and Emma Louise (Hartman) Ostermeier in rural Indianapolis. He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife of 37 years Barbara Jean (Bell) Ostermeier who passed away with cancer on August 5, 1989. Dick retired as a Senior Proposal Engineer in 1998 after working 47 years for Peerless Pump in Indianapolis.

Dick is survived by his second wife of 29 years Vicki Lee (Borer), his sister Marylyn June Reeves, son Steven Lee (Linda) Ostermeier, daughter Susan Lynn (Jerry) Ward, son Scott Lyle (Susan) Ostermeier, 3 grandsons, one granddaughter, 3 great-grandsons and a great-granddaughter expected on March 29.

In his younger years Dick enjoyed the outdoors with his family camping, boating and water-skiing and shared his love of the outdoors as a Scoutmaster. Later, as he slowed down he enjoyed traveling and reading. Always one to take on challenges, he refinished a boat for his family and assembled a kit car from scratch. Dick was very gracious with his time always ready to help his children with painting and remodeling when they acquired a home.

Visitation will be conducted from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Monday at G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 S. State Road 135, Greenwood. Funeral Service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Monday, March 18, 2019. He will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the . Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 16, 2019
