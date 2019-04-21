|
|
Richard Harvey Ernsting
Richard Harvey Ernsting, age 94, passed away March 1, 2019. He was born on February 2, 1925 to Harry and Charlotte Ernsting in Indianapolis, Indiana. His wife Anna Mae (Baxter) Ernsting predeceased him in 2016. A graduate of Indiana University School of Dentistry, he had a private practice until he retired and moved to Green Valley, Arizona, where he resided for the past 25 years. He was a member of Central Christian Church in Indianapolis and a memorial service will be held at the church on April 28, 2019. A gathering for friends and family will begin at 1:00 p.m., with the service immediately following. He is survived by his five children, Richard Ernsting Jr. (Rebecca), Jean Anne Gatz (Robert), Frederick Ernsting (Diana), Nancy Packman (Ronald), Peggy Phelps (Larry), and numerous grand- and great-grandchildren.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 21, 2019