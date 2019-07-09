|
|
Richard "Dick" Hise
Indianapolis - Richard "Dick" Hise, age 89, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019. He was born January 14, 1930 to the late Jesse S. Hise and Mae E. Hise. Dick was a graduate of Howe High School and attended Butler University.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Mary J. Hise, his sister Carol Curtice and his son-in-law, Scott Dobbs. Dick is survived by his brother Jesse S. Hise Jr. (Sharon), four children Steve Hise, Jan Hise Donahue (Brian), Bill Hise (Rosanne) and Sue Dobbs-Schneider (Bob), seven grandchildren Megan Hise-Henneke (Craig), Sean Hise (Edyza), Steven Dobbs (Karen), Kevin Dobbs (Carly), Brian Dobbs (Kayley), Natalie Donahue, Andi Hise and seven great-grandchildren (Maya, Michael, Max, Maverick, Ari, Riley, and Rayven).
Early in his adulthood, Dick owned R E Hise Construction Company and worked for Indiana National Bank. Later in life, he was a long-time employee of Palmer Dodge, Ryder & Ford CPAs, Triangle Associates and Ryder and Kinley CPAs. However, Dick's true love was construction.
Dick will forever be remembered for the Pike Township house on 46th street that Dick, literally, built with his own hands in 1957. This was the home where he and Mary raised their four children. The house on 46th street had a huge backyard which allowed the children to host thousands of baseball, football and basketball games for the "hood" and surrounding area. Members of the Pike High School varsity basketball team were frequent competitors on the Hise Home Court. Dick was a frequent participant in all of the sporting events - including tackle football - which he played with the "youngsters" into his early 50s. During Dick's time on 46th street, he was a member of Bethel Methodist Church and the infamous Dolphin Club.
Dick will always be remembered for his humor, smile, hugs and his "legend in his mind mentality". Even late in life Dick considered himself a cross between Casanova and Superman and was known to drop and give you 15 pushups to demonstrate his elder prowess and defy the aging process.
The family will remember Dick and celebrate his life at a private gathering at a later date.
A memorial contribution can be made to the at 50 E. 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240 or via the "Tribute/Memorial" button at https://www.alz.org/Indiana/Donate.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 9, 2019