Richard J. "Rich" Barretto
Carmel - Richard J. "Rich" Barretto, 76 of Carmel, passed away at home on Friday, March 20, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Rich was born June 14, 1943 in Chicago to the late James and Avalon Barretto.
Rich met his bride Sandy while they were at Wright Junior College. His first sales position was working in the women's shoe department at Marshall Fields in downtown Chicago. His sales career took off after he joined Dictaphone Corporation where he worked as the district manager in Chicago, Iowa, Los Angeles and finally, Indianapolis. In 1977 he started his own business, Word Systems, which became his hobby, his love, his pride and joy until 2020 when it was passed to new ownership. Rich took great pride in his family, his business and his employees. With a cigar and scotch in hand, he was the ultimate motivator and never passed up what he felt was a great opportunity, or a good bet.
Rich was kind, compassionate, always saw the best in people and lived by the motto; "Let Your Conscience Be Your Guide". He was a member of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church and Meridian Hills Country Club.
He is survived by his wife of over 55 years, Sandy; children, Richard M. "Rick" (wife, Cara) Barretto and Christy N. (husband, Mark) Walchle; grandchildren, Grant, Pierce, Hope and Faith Barretto, Gina and Cooper Walchle; sister-in-law, Paulette Barretto. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald.
A public memorial service is pending, but planned for 10:30 am Saturday, June 13 at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, where family and friends are invited to gather from 9:30 am until the time of the service. A Celebration of Life will follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to Seton Specialty Hospital. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register and for updated service information.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020