Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Impact Bethany Church
4727 S. Sherman Drive
Indianapolis, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Impact Bethany Church
4727 S. Sherman Drive
Indianapolis, IN
More Obituaries for Richard Greenfield
Richard J. Greenfield


1927 - 2020
Richard J. Greenfield Obituary
Richard J. Greenfield

Beech Grove - 92, of Beech Grove passed away on January 9, 2020. Richard was born on April 26, 1927 to the late Georgia and Joe Greenfield. Richard graduated from Beech Grove High School in 1945. Richard served in WWII and the Korean War as a Hospital Corpsman. He was a Tool & Die Maker at Western Electric for 27 years at which point he retired. Richard became a Mason in 1948 and had the honor of shaking President Truman's hand the same year. Upon the closing of Western Electric Richard became a Realtor for 15 years and went on to deliver flowers for Jockish Flowers for 12 years after he retired.

Richard is survived by his loving wife; Carmen Greenfield, children; Richard Greenfield Jr. and Patricia L. (Kenneth) Deane, grandchildren; Daniel (Julie) Greenfield and Christen (Bryan) Gant.

Visitation will be held at Impact Bethany Church (4727 S. Sherman Drive, Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 11:00am-2:00pm. Funeral Services will be held at the church immediately following.

www.littleandsonsbeechgrove.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
