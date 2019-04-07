Services
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8224
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Saints Francis & Clare Catholic Church
Greenwood, IN
View Map
Richard J. Van Noy

Bargersville - Richard J. Van Noy, 82, Bargersville, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away April 4, 2019. Mr. Van Noy was born December 19, 1936, in Indianapolis, to the late Richard C. and Bernice (Wilson) Van Noy.

Dick was a 1955 graduate of Cathedral High School, attended Marian University, and proudly served in the United States Army. He was employed for 20 years at Stokely-Van Camp as an industrial engineer before working for 30 years as a contract negotiator for the federal government. The Van Noy family were longtime parishioners at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, and more recently, Dick was a member of Saints Francis & Clare Catholic Church in Greenwood. A man with a strong work ethic, he also enjoyed gardening, NASCAR, hockey, and was a World of Outlaws fan. He will be fondly remembered by his loving family and many friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Margaret and Mike Van Noy.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Elizabeth (Jones) Van Noy; children, R.J. (Lori) Van Noy, Stephanine (Greg) Tatarek, and Andrew Schoettle (Stacy) Van Noy; siblings, Robert, Francis, Madonna, Greg, and Charlotte; his beloved granddaughters, Monica and Grace Tatarek, Lauren, Colette, Shannon, and Heather Van Noy.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Elizabeth (Jones) Van Noy; children, R.J. (Lori) Van Noy, Stephanine (Greg) Tatarek, and Andrew Schoettle (Stacy) Van Noy; siblings, Robert, Francis, Madonna, Greg, and Charlotte; his beloved granddaughters, Monica and Grace Tatarek, Lauren, Colette, Shannon, and Heather Van Noy.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 5 to 8 p.m., in the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street, Indianapolis. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Saints Francis & Clare Catholic Church, Greenwood. Cremation will take place following Mass, and inurnment will be private in the Resurrection Garden at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the School Ministry at Saints Francis & Clare.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 7, 2019
