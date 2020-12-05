Richard James Bennett
Richard James Bennett, Carmel, passed away December 3, 2020. He was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan on October 12,1924, to Eber James and Ruth Marilla Derhammer Bennett. Richard graduated from Shortridge High School and Butler University. He served in WWII on a PT Boat in the Pacific and maintained his friendships by attending the annual reunions. He was member of the Broad Ripple chapter of the Masons. He was employed by Reilly Tar & Chemical and was Director of Research & Development at PPG Industries in Pittsburgh. Richard loved sports, especially baseball and enjoyed coaching. He was president of his neighborhood Little League and served as sports director at Tabernacle Presbyterian Church for children's athletics. He loved to travel, square dance and play bridge. Richard retired to Florida and lived in Summerfield for 15 years but came back home to Indiana when he was 90.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Jean Henk and his three children, Jo Ellen Grimes, Avon; James Edwin Bennett, and Elaine Jeanne Fontana, both of Summerfield, 4 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Jean Pierce and one great-granddaughter, Lily Anna.
Visitation will be at Flanner & Buchanan in Carmel, from 11 am to time of funeral 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Team Members Appreciation Fund at the Barrington of Carmel or at www.Battleshipcove.org
