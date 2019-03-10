|
|
Richard John Wehlage
Indianapolis - 84, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. He was born on October 12, 1934 in Indianapolis to the late Norbert E. and Dorthy Inez (Montgomery) Wehlage. Richard enjoyed bowling, horseshoes and the Indianapolis Colts. He retired from Service Supply and was a member of the Msgr. Downey 3660, Knights of Columbus. Survivors include his sisters, Marjorie J. Lenahan (Bernard) and Alice J. Kilgore; brother-in-law, James Gallagher; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn J. Gallagher. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 10, 2019