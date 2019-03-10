Services
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
1458 S Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46225
(317) 636-6655
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Wehlage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard John Wehlage


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard John Wehlage Obituary
Richard John Wehlage

Indianapolis - 84, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. He was born on October 12, 1934 in Indianapolis to the late Norbert E. and Dorthy Inez (Montgomery) Wehlage. Richard enjoyed bowling, horseshoes and the Indianapolis Colts. He retired from Service Supply and was a member of the Msgr. Downey 3660, Knights of Columbus. Survivors include his sisters, Marjorie J. Lenahan (Bernard) and Alice J. Kilgore; brother-in-law, James Gallagher; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn J. Gallagher. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now