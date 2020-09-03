1/1
Richard Joseph Cutter
New Smyrna, FL - Richard Joseph Cutter 81, of New Smyrna Florida, passed away peacefully, at home in the care of Halifax hospice. Son of the late Robert Cutter, and Ruth Herberger Cutter. Brother of the late Robert Cutter Jr. Father of the late Dr. Richard Cutter Jr. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Carol Behring Cutter, son Timothy (Debbie)Tulsa Oklahoma, daughter Susan Reising (Steve) Indianapolis Indiana, six grandchildren, Bradly and Rachel Cutter, Michael, Lauren, and Thomas Reising, Abby Cutter. He owned Hoosier Filing and Storage for many years before retiring to Florida. He was very independent and a self-made man. Family and friends will remember him for his quick wit and silly humor, as well as his intellect. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Fernside for grieving children. This organization helped Brad and Rachel after the sudden death of their dad when they were 3 and 6 www.fernside.org or Fernside P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati Ohio 45263-3597. A Memorial service will be held at a later date.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
