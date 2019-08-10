|
Richard Joseph (Ric) Smith
Indianapolis - Richard Joseph (Ric) Smith, 67, passed away on July 28, 2019.
Ric was born March 19, 1952 to the late Melbourne T. (Ted) and Doris C. Smith (nee Lucas) in Cincinnati, OH. He grew up in the Sayler Park neighborhood of Cincinnati, and attended Western Hills High School.
Ric served in the U.S. Army and Reserves for 11 years. He was a Field Maintenance Supervisor from 1971-1973, and then assigned to Nakhon Phanom, Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand from 1973-1974; finally, Ric served as a Motor Sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1975-1982. Ric was a strong supporter of the POW/MIA project, and regularly donated to various U.S. Armed Services charities, including AmVets and Disabled American Veterans. For over a decade, Ric took part in Q&A sessions with North Central High School students to teach them about life in the army during the Vietnam War.
Ric's career led him in various directions.
In the 1970s and 1980s, Ric worked as an electrician with Southern Ohio Fabricators, and then Switches, Inc. In the early 1990s, Ric moved to Indiana to work for the Indiana Department of Labor/IOSHA as an Industrial Safety Inspector. He later returned to IDOL/IOSHA as the Administrative head of the Construction division. Ric also served as a Safety Administrator for BMW Construction, Director of Safety at the Indianapolis Water Company and Geupel DeMar Hagerman, as a Construction Safety Consultant for Safety Resources, and as a Safety Manager for Walsh Construction.
Ric was survived by his children, Richard D. (Ric) and Angela M.J. Smith, stepson Thomas J. (Tom) Kelsey, grandchildren Giovanni and Geneva Smith, sister Jude Aker (David), and many nieces and nephews from his brothers, Michael, Vincent and Chuck, and sister, Victoria, who preceded him in death.
When not watching his beloved Washington Redskins, Ric was happiest when spending time with his family. Playing Fallout with and coaching Tom's football team at Fox Hill Elementary, attending Angela's show choir performances at North Central High School, and annual visits and regular Facetime sessions with Giovanni and Geneva.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making an honorary donation to AmVets or Disabled American Veterans in Ric's memory.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 10, 2019