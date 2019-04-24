|
Richard Keith Locke
Carmel - On Sunday April 21st, Richard Keith Locke went to his Eternal Home, surrounded by his family.
Rich was born in Gary, Indiana on January 22, 1946. He was a graduate of Hobart High School, Class of 1964. He proudly served on the U.S.S. Intrepid with the United States Navy from 1964-68. In 1973, he graduated from Indiana University Northwest with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. After numerous years in the industry, he founded Intrepid Financial Planning Group, a Registered Investment Advisory firm in 1998.
For Rich his family and tradition were the most important in his life.
Rich is survived by his wife of 48 years Joan (Johnson) Locke, daughter Jenifer (Chad) Mitchell, daughter Kristin (Chad) Bailey, and son Justin Locke. He was a proud papa/grandpa to 7 grandkids - Chase, Emma, Ryan, Camden, Bennett, Sara, and Kate. He is also survived by sisters Nancy Lavender and Laura (Chuck) Hansen, brother Chuck (Sandi) Hillan, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Keith Locke, mother Lorraine Hillan, step-father Chuck Hillan, and granddaughter Emily Jean Locke.
Rich was an avid golfer and was a member of both Woodland Country Club in Carmel and Colonial Country Club in Ft. Myers. He was a life-long Chicago Bears and Chicago White Sox fan, loved Indiana basketball, and was a huge fan of The General. Rich enjoyed being a world-wide traveler, but his highlight was taking his entire family to Outer Banks, NC for the past 10 years. Rich and Joan have also recently enjoyed spending their winters at their home in Ft. Myers, Florida. Rich was the consummate family man and touched the lives of many.
Visitation will be on Thursday April 25th from 12:00pm until 8:00pm at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel, located at 325 E. Carmel Drive in Carmel.
On Friday April 26th there will be additional visitation hours from 11:00am-1:00pm at Cornerstone Lutheran Church, 4850 E. Main Street, in Carmel. A celebration of life service will start at 1:00pm followed by a graveside ceremony with military honors.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 24, 2019