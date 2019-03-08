|
Richard Kent Edwards
Indianapolis - Richard Kent Edwards, 75 Indianapolis passed from this world on Saturday March 2, 2019. He was born on June 20, 1943 to John Franklin & Anna Virginia (Ingram) Edwards in Indianapolis, IN.
He was preceded in death by his parents John Franklin & Anna Virginia (Ingram) Edwards, brother James Edwards, and 1 grandchild Robbie Parrish.
He is survived by his wife Vickie Lynn Lynch (Land) Edwards, sons Rodney K. (wife Barbara) Edwards, Keith J. (wife Lisa), daughters Joyce N. Edwards, Sandra L. Nelis, Heather N. Edwards, 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and many extended family and friends.
He was a graduate of Howe High School Class of 1961. He worked many years as a Machinist for Triangle Machine Tool and as an independent contractor for companies like Raytheon. He had a great talent for finding and fixing issues with big old factory machines. He had a great Love for the Cubs and for all things Racing. He is loved and greatly missed by all who knew him.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 8, 2019