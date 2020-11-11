Richard "Dick" KlierNew Palestine - Richard "Dick" George Klier, 85, of New Palestine, passed away suddenly in his home on November 10, 2020 after a long illness. He was born June 3, 1935 to the late Edward and Lillian (Becker) Klier. Dick is survived by his wife, Fern (Osborne) Klier, one nephew, Robert A. Klier, of Athens, Alabama and two great-nephews, Michael G. Klier, of Georgetown, Texas and David E. Klier II, of Mooresville, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his brother Robert E. Klier, Greenwood, Indiana, two nephews, Thomas L. Klier, Woodbury, Tennessee and David E. Klier, Indianapolis, Indiana and one niece, Barbara L. Woudenberg of Greenwood. He was a former member of Westview Baptist Church of Indianapolis.Dick graduated from Arsenal Technical High School Indianapolis in 1953. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force and spent 5 years in the Air Force Reserves. Dick was activated for a short time during the Cuban crisis and was ready and willing to serve his country.Dick attended Purdue University with a degree in Mechanical Technology. He worked at Bell Telephone Laboratories as a senior draftsman until he retired.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Wheeler Mission, PO Box 3085, Indianapolis, Indiana 46206-3085.A visitation will be held from 10AM-12PM on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park East, 10722 E Washington Street. A funeral service will begin at noon.