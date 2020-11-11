1/
Richard "Dick" Klier
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Dick" Klier

New Palestine - Richard "Dick" George Klier, 85, of New Palestine, passed away suddenly in his home on November 10, 2020 after a long illness. He was born June 3, 1935 to the late Edward and Lillian (Becker) Klier. Dick is survived by his wife, Fern (Osborne) Klier, one nephew, Robert A. Klier, of Athens, Alabama and two great-nephews, Michael G. Klier, of Georgetown, Texas and David E. Klier II, of Mooresville, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his brother Robert E. Klier, Greenwood, Indiana, two nephews, Thomas L. Klier, Woodbury, Tennessee and David E. Klier, Indianapolis, Indiana and one niece, Barbara L. Woudenberg of Greenwood. He was a former member of Westview Baptist Church of Indianapolis.

Dick graduated from Arsenal Technical High School Indianapolis in 1953. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force and spent 5 years in the Air Force Reserves. Dick was activated for a short time during the Cuban crisis and was ready and willing to serve his country.

Dick attended Purdue University with a degree in Mechanical Technology. He worked at Bell Telephone Laboratories as a senior draftsman until he retired.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Wheeler Mission, PO Box 3085, Indianapolis, Indiana 46206-3085.

A visitation will be held from 10AM-12PM on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park East, 10722 E Washington Street. A funeral service will begin at noon.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved