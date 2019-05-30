Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Saint Anthony School
4444 S. Ohio St.
Saint Anthony, IN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Benton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard L. Benton


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard L. Benton Obituary
Richard L. Benton

Saint Anthony - Richard L. Benton, 67, of Saint Anthony, Indiana, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 surrounded by his family. Rick is survived by his loving wife, Janet Benton: adoring daughters, Laura (Sam) Williams and Lisa Benton. He was the step-father to April Burch, Brittany Hall, Russell Reinhart and the proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren. Rick had nine brothers and sisters: Gailene Rover, Mary Ellen Finchum, Brenda Stearsman, Jean Ghareeb, John Benton, Michael Benton, David Benton, Pamela Wilbers and Stephanie Benton. He had 27 nieces and nephews and 25 great nieces and nephews.

Rick was born in Indianapolis, August 17, 1951 to the late John and Bessie Benton. After working for many years at Grady Brothers in Indianapolis, he retired and eventually he and his wife, Janet, moved to the hills of Southern Indiana. In retirement Rick loved farming with his large extended Jasper family and spending time with his grandchildren. Fishing, trucks, trickery, a cold beer, the Grass Roots music, and laughter with his family and friends were his favorite things.

A Celebration of Rick's Life will be held on June 8 from 3-7 at Saint Anthony School, 4444 S. Ohio St., Saint Anthony, IN 47575
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.