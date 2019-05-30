|
Richard L. Benton
Saint Anthony - Richard L. Benton, 67, of Saint Anthony, Indiana, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 surrounded by his family. Rick is survived by his loving wife, Janet Benton: adoring daughters, Laura (Sam) Williams and Lisa Benton. He was the step-father to April Burch, Brittany Hall, Russell Reinhart and the proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren. Rick had nine brothers and sisters: Gailene Rover, Mary Ellen Finchum, Brenda Stearsman, Jean Ghareeb, John Benton, Michael Benton, David Benton, Pamela Wilbers and Stephanie Benton. He had 27 nieces and nephews and 25 great nieces and nephews.
Rick was born in Indianapolis, August 17, 1951 to the late John and Bessie Benton. After working for many years at Grady Brothers in Indianapolis, he retired and eventually he and his wife, Janet, moved to the hills of Southern Indiana. In retirement Rick loved farming with his large extended Jasper family and spending time with his grandchildren. Fishing, trucks, trickery, a cold beer, the Grass Roots music, and laughter with his family and friends were his favorite things.
A Celebration of Rick's Life will be held on June 8 from 3-7 at Saint Anthony School, 4444 S. Ohio St., Saint Anthony, IN 47575
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 30, 2019