Richard L. Berger Dds

Richard L. Berger Dds Obituary
Richard L. Berger DDS

Indianapolis - Richard L. Berger DDS,

died August 22, 2019 at the age of 86. Born to Drs. Leon and Evelyn Berger in Beech Grove, Indiana, he graduated from IU School of Dentistry in 1957. After serving in the Army Dental Corps from 1957-1959, he joined his parents in private practice, retiring in 2001.

In 2003, Richard teamed with the Marion County Health Department, treating the homeless and working poor of Indianapolis, retiring in 2014.

Survivors include his wife, Susan; children, Bruce, Jeff, Vicky, Kristie, Marianne and Mitchell; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gennesaret Free Dental Clinic, 615 N. Alabama St., Ste 136, Indpls, IN 46204.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
