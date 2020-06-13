Richard L. Goar



Indianapolis - Dick Goar, age 87, with his be-loved wife by his side, passed peacefully on Wednesday, June 10th at 6:20am at St Vincent Hospice Center. His passing was the result of an unfortunate car accident that occurred five weeks prior.



Dick was the husband of Betty "June" Goar and shared 70 years as husband and wife together.



Born in New Castle on August 2nd, 1932, Dick was the brother of Janet Hodson of Traverse City, Florida, and the father of Connie - who passed February of 2019 due to a brain tumor (David Stout of Lafayette), Cary Goar, Mark Goar, and Stuart Goar, all of Indianapolis.



He was a charter member of Faith Baptist Church, served as Deacon, and taught Sunday School alongside his wife June, for 50 years.



He thoroughly enjoyed wood-working and writing poetry. He will be remembered for his creativity, the stories he told of his child-hood, and his immense love for his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren! Above anything else, he will be remembered as a strong man of faith and a devoted husband to his beloved wife of 70 years!



Surviving along with his wife and sons, are his grandchildren, Jim Boyle, Lindsey Bogan, Jay Goar, Rachel Goar, Jeremy Goar, Zachary Goar, Staci Goar, Eli Goar, Adam Goar, and Sara Goar.



He was also blessed with 14 healthy grandchildren all in Lafayette and Indianapolis.



Those wishing may contribute in Dick's name to Faith Baptist Church, envelopes will be available at the church.



Visitation will be held at Faith Baptist Church, 1489 E 600 N. Greenfield, IN on Saturday, June 20th from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. A service will be held at 12:30 pm also at Faith Baptist Church.



The burial will immediately follow the service at Meadow View Cemetery in Lafayette next to his daughter. (3733 Poland Hill Road, Lafayette, Indiana).



"All things are in God's hands. As long as you have His love and protection, you will have His peace."









