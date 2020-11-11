Richard L. "Jack" MartinRichard L. "Jack" Martin, 94, of Indianapolis, Indiana peacefully passed away on November 7, 2020. He was born in Dustin, Oklahoma to parents Wilson R. and Winifred M. (Robinson) Martin on August 29, 1926. On September 2, 1953, Richard married the love of his life Ethel Denny in Albuquerque, New Mexico. They were happily married for 49 years before Ethel passed away in 2002. Between them, they had seven children. Richard was a military veteran who proudly served his country in both the United States Air Force and United States Navy. He served in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam during his time in the military, making him one of only a few military men to have fought in three wars. He was the recipient of the Victory Medal, the American Campaign Medal and the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with 2 stars for his service during WWII. He had an impressive military record that included participation in the D-Day invasion of Normandy in WWII and membership in the elite U.S. Air Force Blue Beret during the Vietnam War.Richard was a loving husband and father, and a strong patriarch of the Martin family. He and his wife Ethel were valued members of Asbury United Methodist Church in Indianapolis. Richard was an avid fisherman; so often telling stories of great catch and release fishing trips that his children bought him a camera to keep in his tackle box to record (ie: prove) his giant fish tales - which all turned out to be true!. Above all, he loved spending time with his family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Ethel Martin; sons Richard Martin, Jr. (surviving spouse Tina), and Ron Martin; daughter Sharon Martin; and brother Robert Martin. He is survived by daughters Carol Poe (The Late David), Linda Kushner, and Deborah Bowling (Nino), son Randy Martin; sisters, Lou Hammitt of Dayton, Oregon; Marie Bowman of Sand Springs, Oklahoma; Bernice Park of Winter Haven, Florida; Rena Williams of Springdale, Arkansas; Mary Ellen Brown of Kuttawa, Kentucky; Carol Gibbons of Springdale, Arkansas; and Patty Burrus of Richardson, Texas; grandchildren John Poe, Stephen Poe, Laura Poe, Victor Martin, Crystal Palencer, Heidi Taylor, Stacy Collins, Anna Maria Gaines, Danielle Martin, Alex Martin, Isabel Bowling and Nicolina Bowling; and 14 great-grandchildren. Visitation for Richard will be held at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East on Monday, November 16, from 11 am to 1 pm. Services will be held directly after visitation at 1pm. He will be laid to rest at Washington Park East Cemetery.