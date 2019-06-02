|
Richard Lee Boswell, 69, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He was born on August 22, 1949 in Roachdale, IN to Robert O' Boswell and Betty Lee (Wooldridge) Boswell.
Richard is survived by Shirley (Baxter) Boswell; children, Shelley (Rock Orebaugh) Rardon, Jason (Rebecca) Boswell, Brandi Boswell (Justin Maudling) ; 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Stevens Mortuary, 5520 W. 10th Street Indianapolis, IN 46224, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 4 PM - 8 PM. A funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Stevens Mortuary, 5520 W. 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46224. Interment will take place immediately following the service at Riverside Cemetery, 498 W. Jefferson Street Spencer, IN 47460.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 2, 2019