Stevens Mortuary
5520 W 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 247-4493
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Riverside Cemetery
498 W. Jefferson Street
Spencer, IN
View Map
Richard Lee Boswell


Richard Lee Boswell


1949 - 2019
Richard Lee Boswell Obituary
Richard Lee Boswell, 69, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He was born on August 22, 1949 in Roachdale, IN to Robert O' Boswell and Betty Lee (Wooldridge) Boswell.

Richard is survived by Shirley (Baxter) Boswell; children, Shelley (Rock Orebaugh) Rardon, Jason (Rebecca) Boswell, Brandi Boswell (Justin Maudling) ; 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Stevens Mortuary, 5520 W. 10th Street Indianapolis, IN 46224, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 4 PM - 8 PM. A funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Stevens Mortuary, 5520 W. 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46224. Interment will take place immediately following the service at Riverside Cemetery, 498 W. Jefferson Street Spencer, IN 47460.

Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 2, 2019
