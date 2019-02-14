|
|
Richard Lee Jones Jr.
Indianapolis - Richard Lee Jones Jr., 66, passed away on February 5, 2019. On Saturday, February 16, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at First Freewill Baptist Church, 2433 North Barnes Avenue, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 14, 2019